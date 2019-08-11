Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 95.43 N/A -9.74 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 151.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.51 beta. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.71 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is 6.6. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 25.62% upside potential and a consensus target price of $212.67. Meanwhile, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 206.28%. The information presented earlier suggests that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Sage Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 50.1% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.12% -17.66% -28.55% -29.23% -46.1% -32.06%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.