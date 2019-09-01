Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)’s results

Since Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 168 5504.63 N/A -9.74 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 6 12.54 N/A -2.54 0.00

In table 1 we can see Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -190.8% -63.4%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 2.51 shows that Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dynavax Technologies Corporation has beta of 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation which has a 5.3 Current Ratio and a 4.6 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 24.27% and an $213.33 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares and 83.3% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation shares. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, 1.4% are Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Dynavax Technologies Corporation -10.97% -30.83% -57.8% -74.95% -78.93% -69.84%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Dynavax Technologies Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.