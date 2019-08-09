Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI)’s results

Both Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 97.22 N/A -9.74 0.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sage Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6%

Volatility and Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.51 and its 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 13.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.87 beta.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 2 Current Ratio and a 2 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 23.30% upside potential and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 17.5%. About 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance while DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.