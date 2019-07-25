Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 162 90.97 N/A -9.74 0.00 Cronos Group Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Cronos Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Cronos Group Inc. 1 1 1 2.33

The consensus target price of Sage Therapeutics Inc. is $212.67, with potential upside of 31.78%. Competitively the consensus target price of Cronos Group Inc. is $20.33, which is potential 35.80% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Cronos Group Inc. seems more appealing than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cronos Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 9.35% respectively. About 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.28% of Cronos Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% Cronos Group Inc. -2.01% -3.99% -25.92% 77.19% 130.95% 45.81%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Cronos Group Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Cronos Group Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cronos Group Inc., formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations (?MMPR?). The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada. The firm is primarily an equity investor, may also advance debt as appropriate. It seeks to make minority investments with appropriate governance and shareholder rights. The firm seeks board representation consistent with the size of the investment, but does not need control. Cronos Group Inc. was incorporated in January, 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada with an additional office in in Toronto, Canada.