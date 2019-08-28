Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 93.80 N/A -9.74 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 12 221.00 N/A -3.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.51 beta means Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 151.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 0.83 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 20.4 and 20.4 respectively. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

$213.33 is Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 28.20%. Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 119.78%. The results provided earlier shows that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 81.8% respectively. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.55% -16.72% -1.28% -29.5% -38.24% -19.84%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -19.84% weaker performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.