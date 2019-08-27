Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX)’s results

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 95.23 N/A -9.74 0.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.66 0.00

Demonstrates Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -108.5% -80.6%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.51 shows that Sage Therapeutics Inc. is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s 117.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.17 beta.

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.1 and a Quick Ratio of 20.1. Competitively, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cidara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Cidara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 26.27% for Sage Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $213.33. Meanwhile, Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $10.75, while its potential upside is 696.30%. The results provided earlier shows that Cidara Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Sage Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.6% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.2%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Cidara Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Cidara Therapeutics Inc. -16.96% -13.94% -34.86% -50.18% -65.37% -39.57%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Cidara Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Cidara Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives for the treatment of various diseases. Its lead product candidate is CD101 IV, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious, invasive fungal infections. The company also develops CD201, a novel bispecific antimicrobial immunotherapy for the treatment of multidrug-resistant gram-negative bacterial infections, including those caused by pathogens harboring the mcr-1 plasmid. In addition, it develops a proprietary immunotherapy technology platform Cloudbreak, which is designed to create compounds that direct immune system to attack and eliminate bacterial, fungal or viral pathogens. The company was formerly known as K2 Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2014. Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in San Diego, California.