Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 163 93.85 N/A -9.74 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 20.1 while its Quick Ratio is 20.1. On the competitive side is, BeyondSpring Inc. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 27.74% at a $212.67 average price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sage Therapeutics Inc. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 98.75% and 1.6% respectively. 1.3% are Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.22% are BeyondSpring Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BeyondSpring Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors BeyondSpring Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.