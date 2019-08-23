Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM)’s results

Since Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BLCM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 167 95.32 N/A -9.74 0.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 17.79 N/A -2.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -123% -74.4%

Volatility & Risk

Sage Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.51 beta, while its volatility is 151.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand, has 1.43 beta which makes it 43.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4.7 and 4.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 7 3.00 Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$213.57 is Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 26.29%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 53.6%. About 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.49% -11.11% -52.48% -53.55% -76.28% -50.68%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 67.39% stronger performance while Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -50.68% weaker performance.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. Its clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors (TCR) product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma. It has a collaboration agreement with Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc to evaluate, develop, and commercialize T-cell therapies; Ospedale Pediatrico Bambino GesÃº for the design and development of various T cell immunotherapies; and Academisch Ziekenhuis Leiden for research to discover and validate high-affinity TCR product candidates targeting various cancer-associated antigens. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.