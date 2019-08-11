Reviewing Sage Therapeutics Inc. (SAGE)’s and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS)’s results

Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. (NASDAQ:AEZS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sage Therapeutics Inc. 165 95.43 N/A -9.74 0.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3 17.65 N/A -0.92 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0.00% -396.9% -56.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.51 beta means Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 151.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. Competitively, Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s 22.00% volatility makes it more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.22 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are 20.1 and 20.1 respectively. Its competitor Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Sage Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00 Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $212.67, while its potential upside is 25.62%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sage Therapeutics Inc. and Aeterna Zentaris Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 98.75% and 21.4%. About 1.2% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.6% are Aeterna Zentaris Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sage Therapeutics Inc. -8.19% -12.82% -3.85% 20.87% 6.31% 67.39% Aeterna Zentaris Inc. 3.31% -15.82% -30.94% -36.55% 38.89% -14.97%

For the past year Sage Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Aeterna Zentaris Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats Aeterna Zentaris Inc.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Aeterna Zentaris Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing novel treatments in oncology, endocrinology, and women's health. The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes Zoptrex, which completed Phase III clinical study for women with advanced, recurrent, or metastatic endometrial cancer, as well as in various phases for the treatment of ovarian and prostate cancer; and MACRILEN, which completed Phase III trial for use in the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency. It is also developing an LHRH-disorazol Z conjugate, which is in pre-clinical development in oncology. Aeterna Zentaris Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Summerville, South Carolina.