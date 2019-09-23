Reviewing Saga Communications Inc. (SGA)’s and Its Competitors results

Saga Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:SGA) is a company in the Broadcasting – Radio industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Saga Communications Inc. has 90.8% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 55.24% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2.05% of Saga Communications Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.64% of all Broadcasting – Radio companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Saga Communications Inc. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saga Communications Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.54% 71.50% 11.65%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Saga Communications Inc. and its peers’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Saga Communications Inc. N/A 31 13.69 Industry Average 374.09M 4.96B 17.28

Saga Communications Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. With presently lower P/E ratio Saga Communications Inc. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Saga Communications Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Saga Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.00 2.33

The competitors have a potential upside of 119.02%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Saga Communications Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Saga Communications Inc. 1.69% 3.82% -2.53% -6.39% -15.38% -6.05% Industry Average 2.78% 6.35% 11.10% 12.71% 18.74% 26.52%

For the past year Saga Communications Inc. has -6.05% weaker performance while Saga Communications Inc.’s peers have 26.52% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Saga Communications Inc. are 4.1 and 4.1. Competitively, Saga Communications Inc.’s competitors have 1.58 and 1.58 for Current and Quick Ratio. Saga Communications Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Saga Communications Inc.’s competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Saga Communications Inc. has a beta of 1.02 and its 2.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Saga Communications Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.19 which is 19.13% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Saga Communications Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Saga Communications Inc.’s competitors beat Saga Communications Inc.