Reviewing Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)’s and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)’s results

Both Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 94 1.81 N/A 6.78 14.56 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 171 2.63 N/A 4.95 36.60

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safety Insurance Group Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Safety Insurance Group Inc. The business with a lower P/E ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Safety Insurance Group Inc. is trading at a lower P/E ratio than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safety Insurance Group Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 4.4% 1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.61 beta means Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 0.33 beta and it is 67.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Safety Insurance Group Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 1 4 0 2.80

On the other hand, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.’s potential downside is -8.72% and its consensus price target is $175.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Safety Insurance Group Inc. and RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 0%. Insiders owned 1.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 1.7% of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. 1.93% 3.45% 5.24% 21.06% 8.24% 20.6% RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. 0.64% -0.89% 16.11% 30.74% 37.18% 35.49%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. was less bullish than RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.

Summary

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance coverages and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance contracts to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, such as earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, including proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment underwrites various classes of products, such as accident and health, agriculture, automobile liability, aviation, casualty clash, workersÂ’ compensation, cyber, employersÂ’ liability, energy, environmental liability, marine, medical malpractice, satellite, terrorism, and umbrella or excess casualty. It also offers a range of casualty insurance products through Syndicate 1458, including general liability, medical malpractice, and professional liability. The company distributes its products and services primarily through intermediaries. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.