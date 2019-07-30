Reviewing Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)’s and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE)’s results

Both Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Everest Re Group Ltd. (NYSE:RE) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 91 1.80 N/A 6.78 13.64 Everest Re Group Ltd. 233 1.38 N/A 2.45 101.37

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. Everest Re Group Ltd. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Safety Insurance Group Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Safety Insurance Group Inc. is presently more affordable than Everest Re Group Ltd., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% Everest Re Group Ltd. 0.00% 8.4% 2.9%

Risk and Volatility

Safety Insurance Group Inc. has a beta of 0.62 and its 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Everest Re Group Ltd. is 67.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.33 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Everest Re Group Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Everest Re Group Ltd. 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively Everest Re Group Ltd. has a consensus price target of $238.75, with potential downside of -7.03%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares and 86.3% of Everest Re Group Ltd. shares. 1.7% are Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Everest Re Group Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. -0.84% 1.93% 3.68% 6.48% 14.51% 12.96% Everest Re Group Ltd. 2.63% 9.75% 15.76% 12.22% 9.41% 14.01%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. has weaker performance than Everest Re Group Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Everest Re Group Ltd. beats Safety Insurance Group Inc.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the Unites States. The International segment writes foreign property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda; and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States and Canada. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and workerÂ’s compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.