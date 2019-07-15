Reviewing Safety Insurance Group Inc. (SAFT)’s and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)’s results

Safety Insurance Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) and Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL), both competing one another are Property & Casualty Insurance companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safety Insurance Group Inc. 90 1.74 N/A 6.78 13.64 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 33 2.62 N/A 2.47 13.78

In table 1 we can see Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has lower revenue and earnings than Safety Insurance Group Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Safety Insurance Group Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arch Capital Group Ltd., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0.00% 14.4% 5.5% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0.00% 11.6% 3.1%

Volatility & Risk

Safety Insurance Group Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. Competitively, Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s beta is 0.71 which is 29.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Safety Insurance Group Inc. and Arch Capital Group Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safety Insurance Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arch Capital Group Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

Arch Capital Group Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $39 consensus price target and a 1.88% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 83.7% of Safety Insurance Group Inc. shares and 91.3% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares. 1.7% are Safety Insurance Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.6% of Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safety Insurance Group Inc. -0.84% 1.93% 3.68% 6.48% 14.51% 12.96% Arch Capital Group Ltd. 1.49% 4.77% 6.51% 20.07% 28.99% 27.4%

For the past year Safety Insurance Group Inc. has weaker performance than Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Summary

Safety Insurance Group Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Arch Capital Group Ltd.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils. It also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy. In addition, the company offers business owners policies that cover apartments and residential condominiums, restaurants, office condominiums, processing and services businesses, special trade contractors, and wholesalers. Further, it provides personal umbrella policies, which provide personal excess liability coverage over and above the limits of individual automobile, watercraft, and homeowner's insurance policies; and commercial umbrella policies, as well as underwrites dwelling fire insurance for non-owner occupied residences. Additionally, the company offers inland marine coverage for homeowners and business owner policies; and watercraft coverage for small and medium sized pleasure crafts. It distributes its products through independent agents. The company was formerly known as Safety Holdings Inc and changed its name to Safety Insurance Group, Inc. in April 2002. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. Its Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directorsÂ’ and officersÂ’ liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workersÂ’ compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products. It also provides property, energy, marine, and aviation insurance; travel insurance; accident, disability, and medical plan insurance coverages; captive insurance programs; employersÂ’ liability insurance coverages; and contract and commercial surety coverages. This segment markets its products through a group of licensed independent retail and wholesale brokers. The companyÂ’s Reinsurance segment provides reinsurance for third party liability and workersÂ’ compensation exposures; marine and aviation reinsurance; reinsurance protection for catastrophic losses and commercial property risks; life reinsurance; casualty clash; risk management solutions; and surety, accident and health, workersÂ’ compensation catastrophe, agriculture, trade credit, and political risk products. This segment markets its reinsurance products through brokers, and directly to ceding companies. Its Mortgage segment offers private mortgage insurance covering one-to-four family residential mortgages; mortgage insurance to cover previously originated residential loans; quota share reinsurance; and risk-sharing products. This segment sells its products through direct basis and through brokers to its bank and credit union customers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.