Reviewing Safehold Inc. (SAFE)’s and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s results

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS), both competing one another are REIT – Diversified companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safehold Inc. 25 16.99 N/A 0.66 50.11 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 4 31.74 N/A -0.27 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Safehold Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Safehold Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safehold Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.6% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0.00% -14.1% -3.5%

Analyst Ratings

Safehold Inc. and Trinity Place Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safehold Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Safehold Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -12.37% and an $25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.2% of Safehold Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 56.6% of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 9.1% of Safehold Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.4% are Trinity Place Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safehold Inc. -1.62% 8.52% 30.96% 84.97% 83.63% 74.75% Trinity Place Holdings Inc. 3.7% 8.53% 4.74% -3.23% -34.38% -3.23%

For the past year Safehold Inc. has 74.75% stronger performance while Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has -3.23% weaker performance.

Summary

Safehold Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Trinity Place Holdings Inc.

Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by SFTY Manager LLC. The firm acquires, own, manage, finance and capitalize ground net leases, or GNLs. It represent ownership of the land underlying commercial real estate projects that is net leased by the fee owner of the land to the owners/operators of the real estate projects built thereon. Safety, Income and Growth, Inc. was formed on October 24, 2016 and is based in New York City.