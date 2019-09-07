Reviewing Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Application Software industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.55 N/A -8.92 0.00 Talend S.A. 44 5.51 N/A -1.59 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safe-T Group Ltd and Talend S.A.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safe-T Group Ltd and Talend S.A.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Talend S.A. 0.00% -185.9% -23.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Safe-T Group Ltd and Talend S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Talend S.A. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of Talend S.A. is $52, which is potential 34.33% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Safe-T Group Ltd and Talend S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 12.77% and 88.2% respectively. About 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Talend S.A.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Talend S.A. -3.47% -14% -32.84% -8.53% -44.19% -11.52%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Talend S.A.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Talend S.A. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Talend S.A. provides platform to address IT integration needs in various industries. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers. The companyÂ’s Talend Data Fabric platform includes data integration, big data integration, application integration, master data management, cloud integration, and self-service data preparation products. It also provides technical support; and consulting and training services. The company sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as indirectly through value added channel partners and resellers in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Suresnes, France. Talend S.A. is a subsidiary of Talend Inc.