Reviewing Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)’s results

As Application Software businesses, Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.01 N/A -8.92 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 43 7.79 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 highlights Safe-T Group Ltd and ShotSpotter Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Safe-T Group Ltd and ShotSpotter Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares and 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend while ShotSpotter Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors ShotSpotter Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.