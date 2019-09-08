Reviewing Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN)’s results

Since Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Model N Inc. (NYSE:MODN) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.55 N/A -8.92 0.00 Model N Inc. 20 6.52 N/A -0.95 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Safe-T Group Ltd and Model N Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Model N Inc. 0.00% -66% -18.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Safe-T Group Ltd and Model N Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Model N Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Model N Inc. is $24.5, which is potential -14.13% downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 79.7% of Model N Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Model N Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Model N Inc. 4.19% 9.08% 19.13% 52.12% 16.59% 65.23%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend while Model N Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Model N Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Model N, Inc. provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. The company develops applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives based on design wins for technology companies. It offers Revenue Enterprise Cloud, a set of transactional applications that serve as a system of record for, and automate the execution of revenue management processes, such as pricing, contracting, compliance, incentive, and rebate management. This suite includes price management, deal management, contract management, incentive and rebate management, and regulatory compliance management applications. The company also provides Revenue Intelligence Cloud, a range of intelligence applications that provide the analytical tools insights to define and optimize revenue management strategies. In addition, it offers Revvy Revenue Management, a set of multi-tenant cloud applications, which provides customers with predictable pricing, elastic infrastructures, and ease of implementation for the pharmaceutical, manufacturing, medical devices, and semiconductor and component manufacturing industries. This suite includes products, such as configure, price, and quote; global price management; and sales. Further, the company provides implementation, managed, strategic, and customer support services. It primarily serves large and mid-sized organizations worldwide through its direct sales force. As of September 30, 2015, the company had 84 license and subscription customers. Model N, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California, with additional offices in the United States, India, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland.