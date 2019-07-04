Reviewing Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)’s results

Since Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 3.35 N/A -14.00 0.00 CounterPath Corporation 2 0.80 N/A -0.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Safe-T Group Ltd and CounterPath Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Safe-T Group Ltd and CounterPath Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% CounterPath Corporation 0.00% -88.1% -45.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 6.2% of CounterPath Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of CounterPath Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61% CounterPath Corporation -20.87% -21.74% -10.56% -29.41% -40.98% 20.17%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd has -24.61% weaker performance while CounterPath Corporation has 20.17% stronger performance.

Summary

Safe-T Group Ltd beats CounterPath Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

CounterPath Corporation designs, develops, markets, and sells software applications and related services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The companyÂ’s software applications and related services enable enterprises and telecommunication service providers to deliver voice, video, and messaging and collaboration functionality over their Internet protocol and based networks. Its products include Bria softphone suite, which enables consumers and business users to make voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) audio and video calls, send instant messages, manage their presence, share their screen, and collaborate with other users using desktop computers and laptops, smartphones, and tablets; and X-Lite, a standards-based VoIP softphone application that runs on desktop computers. The company also offers software development kits that deliver voice, video, and messaging capabilities for desktop, tablet, and mobile devices; Stretto Platform, a carrier-grade software platform for enterprises and service providers to deploy, configure, upgrade, and manage their Bria softphones; and Bria X, a subscription service, which delivers centralized provisioning, messaging, and screen sharing from the cloud, as well as cloud solutions. In addition, it provides professional and other services, such as pre and post sales, technical support, and customization services, as well as support and maintenance services. The company sells its products and services through its own and third-party online stores; and directly using its in-house sales team, as well as through its channel partners. It serves small, medium, and large sized businesses; telecommunications service providers and Internet telephony service providers; original equipment manufacturers, value added distributors, and value added resellers serving the telecommunication market; and end users. CounterPath Corporation was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.