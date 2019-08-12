Reviewing Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)’s results

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM), both competing one another are Application Software companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.94 N/A -8.92 0.00 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 11 1.90 N/A -0.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Safe-T Group Ltd and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safe-T Group Ltd and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.77% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares and 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares. Insiders owned 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd was more bearish than ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors ChannelAdvisor Corporation beats Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.