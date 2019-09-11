Reviewing Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 1.51 N/A -8.92 0.00 Aurora Mobile Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates Safe-T Group Ltd and Aurora Mobile Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Aurora Mobile Limited 0.00% -52.9% -12.7%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Safe-T Group Ltd and Aurora Mobile Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.77% and 13.9%. 4.6% are Safe-T Group Ltd’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 33.75% of Aurora Mobile Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -10.5% -29.65% -50.81% -57.84% 0% -59.26% Aurora Mobile Limited -3.27% 8.35% -33.5% -31.18% -33.5% -24.22%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd’s stock price has bigger decline than Aurora Mobile Limited.

Summary

Aurora Mobile Limited beats on 4 of the 7 factors Safe-T Group Ltd.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.