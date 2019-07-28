Reviewing Safe-T Group Ltd (SFET)’s and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s results

Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe-T Group Ltd 2 2.34 N/A -14.00 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 20 3.92 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Safe-T Group Ltd and Agilysys Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) and Agilysys Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe-T Group Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Agilysys Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -6.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Safe-T Group Ltd and Agilysys Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe-T Group Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Agilysys Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Agilysys Inc. has a consensus price target of $25.5, with potential upside of 5.81%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Safe-T Group Ltd and Agilysys Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 12.77% and 73.9%. About 4.6% of Safe-T Group Ltd’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of Agilysys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe-T Group Ltd -3.66% -16.46% -5.53% -70.15% 0% -24.61% Agilysys Inc. 5.19% 0.6% 3.29% 20.38% 69.17% 40.03%

For the past year Safe-T Group Ltd had bearish trend while Agilysys Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Agilysys Inc. beats Safe-T Group Ltd on 6 of the 8 factors.

Safe-T Group Ltd provides security solutions in Israel, North America, the Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, and internationally. The company offers on-demand software defined perimeter solutions, which protect access to data and services by separating the access layer from the authentication layer, as well as by segregating internal networks and granting access only to authorized users; and software-defined access solutions that controls and secures data exchange, as well as prevents data exfiltration, leakage, malware, ransomware, and fraud. It serves customers in healthcare, financial services, insurance, retail, manufacturing, law firms, and defense and law enforcement industries, as well as governments and education institutions. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, and Asia. It specializes in point-of-sale, property management, inventory and procurement, workforce management, and mobile and wireless solutions that are designed to streamline operations, enhance efficiency, increasing guest recruitment and wallet share, and enhance the overall guest experience. The company also offers support and maintenance of software and hardware products, and subscription services; and professional services. It serves various sectors, including gaming; hotels, resorts, and cruise; foodservice management; and restaurants, universities, stadia, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1963 and is based in Alpharetta, Georgia.