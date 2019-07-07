Reviewing Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)’s and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s results

Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) and Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 0.97 N/A 0.16 10.44 Teekay Corporation 4 0.20 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Safe Bulkers Inc. and Teekay Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Safe Bulkers Inc. and Teekay Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.6% 1.6% Teekay Corporation 0.00% -9.3% -1%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.78 beta means Safe Bulkers Inc.’s volatility is 78.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Teekay Corporation has a 1.36 beta which is 36.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.9 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Safe Bulkers Inc. Its rival Teekay Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Safe Bulkers Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teekay Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Safe Bulkers Inc. and Teekay Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Teekay Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Safe Bulkers Inc. has an average price target of $2.38, and a 25.26% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Safe Bulkers Inc. and Teekay Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 19.3% and 42.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 67.9% of Safe Bulkers Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 41.7% of Teekay Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.6% 7.05% 4.37% -29.54% -49.39% -6.18% Teekay Corporation 1.18% -6.94% 17.21% -39.24% -52.01% 28.44%

For the past year Safe Bulkers Inc. had bearish trend while Teekay Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Safe Bulkers Inc. beats Teekay Corporation.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. The company also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2016, its fleet consisted of 214 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.