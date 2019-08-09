Reviewing Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)’s and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX)’s results

Both Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) and Matson Inc. (NYSE:MATX) are each other’s competitor in the Shipping industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 0.92 N/A 0.16 13.10 Matson Inc. 37 0.69 N/A 2.56 15.98

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Safe Bulkers Inc. and Matson Inc. Matson Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Safe Bulkers Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Matson Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5% Matson Inc. 0.00% 14.5% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

Safe Bulkers Inc. is 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.8 beta. Matson Inc.’s 56.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.56 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Safe Bulkers Inc. and Matson Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Safe Bulkers Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Matson Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The average price target of Safe Bulkers Inc. is $2.38, with potential upside of 32.22%. Matson Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $40.5 average price target and a 12.38% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Safe Bulkers Inc. looks more robust than Matson Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 16.4% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares and 87.5% of Matson Inc. shares. Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 67.9%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2% of Matson Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04% Matson Inc. -0.17% 4.23% 5.87% 21.65% 16.69% 27.76%

For the past year Safe Bulkers Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Matson Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Matson Inc. beats Safe Bulkers Inc.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.

Matson, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an ocean cargo carrier. The company operates in two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean transportation services to the domestic economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia and in the South Pacific. This segment also operates an expedited service from China to Long Beach, California; and provides container and conventional freight services between New Zealand and other South Pacific Islands including Fiji, Samoa, American Samoa, Tonga, the Cook Islands, Niue, Vanuatu, Nauru, and the Solomon Islands. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise. This segment also offers container stevedoring, container equipment maintenance, and other terminal services on the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, and Kauai, as well as in the Alaska locations of Anchorage, Kodiak, and Dutch Harbor. It operates a fleet of 22 owned and 5 chartered vessels. The Logistics segment provides multimodal transportation services, including domestic and international rail intermodal service; long-haul and regional highway brokerage, specialized hauling, flat-bed and project work, less-than-truckload, and expedited freight; and supply chain management, and warehousing and distribution services. This segment also offers freight forwarding, consolidation, customs brokerage, purchase order management, and non-vessel operating common carrier services. The company was formerly known as Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Matson, Inc. in June 2012. Matson, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Honolulu, Hawaii.