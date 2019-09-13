Reviewing Safe Bulkers Inc. (SB)’s and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Safe Bulkers Inc. (NYSE:SB) and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Shipping industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Safe Bulkers Inc. 2 1.12 N/A 0.16 13.10 Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 0.93 N/A -30.19 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Safe Bulkers Inc. and Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Safe Bulkers Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 1.5% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1%

Risk & Volatility

Safe Bulkers Inc.’s current beta is 1.8 and it happens to be 80.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s 54.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.46 beta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 16.4% of Safe Bulkers Inc. shares and 5.8% of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. shares. 67.9% are Safe Bulkers Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Safe Bulkers Inc. -9.38% 22.29% 10.33% 28.48% -37.35% 14.04% Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05%

For the past year Safe Bulkers Inc. had bullish trend while Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Safe Bulkers Inc. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Safe Bulkers, Inc. provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It is involved in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes, primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 17, 2017, the company had a fleet of 38 drybulk vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,421,800 deadweight tons. Its fleet consisted of 14 Panamax class vessels, 9 Kamsarmax class vessels, 12 Post-Panamax class vessels, and 3 Capesize class vessels. Safe Bulkers, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Monaco.