Reviewing SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX)’s and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)’s results

Both SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) are each other’s competitor in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 3 0.04 N/A -80.14 0.00 NOW Inc. 14 0.39 N/A 0.55 22.27

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5% NOW Inc. 0.00% 5.6% 3.7%

Volatility & Risk

SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 175.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.75 beta. NOW Inc.’s 1.4 beta is the reason why it is 40.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, NOW Inc. which has a 2.6 Current Ratio and a 1.3 Quick Ratio. NOW Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to SAExploration Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 NOW Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively NOW Inc. has an average target price of $16, with potential upside of 42.86%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 32.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares and 0% of NOW Inc. shares. Insiders owned 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of NOW Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% NOW Inc. -5.33% -17.67% -14.1% -10.97% -15.58% 5.24%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than NOW Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors NOW Inc. beats SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

NOW Inc. distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift solutions, power transmission products, production process equipment, pumps, paint and coatings, mill tools, safety supplies, and spare parts, as well as provides application systems and parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services. The company also provides supply chain management solutions that include procurement, inventory and warehouse management, logistics, point of issue technology, project management, business process, and performance metrics reporting. It offers its products under the DistributionNOW and Wilson Export brand names. The company serves customers in the upstream, midstream, and downstream sectors of the energy industry, including drilling contractors, well servicing companies, independent and national oil and gas companies, midstream operators, and refineries, as well as petrochemical, chemical, utilities, and other downstream energy processors; and industrial and manufacturing companies. NOW Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.