Reviewing SAExploration Holdings Inc. (SAEX)’s and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR). The two are both Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAExploration Holdings Inc. 4 0.09 N/A -80.14 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 8 0.08 N/A -15.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of SAExploration Holdings Inc. and McDermott International Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SAExploration Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SAEX) and McDermott International Inc. (NYSE:MDR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0.00% -527.3% -56.5% McDermott International Inc. 0.00% -130.5% -26%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.75 beta indicates that SAExploration Holdings Inc. is 175.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. McDermott International Inc.’s 214.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.14 beta.

Liquidity

SAExploration Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 1.3. Competitively, McDermott International Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than McDermott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

SAExploration Holdings Inc. and McDermott International Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SAExploration Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 McDermott International Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, McDermott International Inc.’s average price target is $11, while its potential upside is 171.60%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 32.6% of SAExploration Holdings Inc. shares and 93.8% of McDermott International Inc. shares. About 7.5% of SAExploration Holdings Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of McDermott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SAExploration Holdings Inc. -4.41% -7.93% -2.69% -22.06% -87.78% 73.8% McDermott International Inc. -40.5% -34.09% -16.84% -29.84% -64.49% -1.83%

For the past year SAExploration Holdings Inc. has 73.8% stronger performance while McDermott International Inc. has -1.83% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors McDermott International Inc. beats SAExploration Holdings Inc.

SAExploration Holdings, Inc., an oilfield services company, provides seismic data acquisition and logistical support services to the oil and natural gas industry in North and South America, the Southeast Asia, and West Africa. Its seismic data acquisition services include program design, planning and permitting, camp services, survey, drilling, recording, reclamation, and in-field processing. The company acquires 2D, 3D, time-lapse 4D, and multi-component seismic data on land, in transition zones between land and water, and in offshore in depths reaching 3,000 meters. It operates crews that utilize approximately 27,500 owned land and marine seismic data acquisition equipment and other leased equipment. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

McDermott International, Inc. provides engineering, procurement, construction and installation, front-end engineering and design, and module fabrication services for upstream field developments worldwide. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa; the Middle East; and Asia. The company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations, and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. Its operations include fabrication and offshore installation of fixed and floating structures; and the installation of pipelines and subsea systems, as well as provision of shallow water and deep water construction services. The companyÂ’s customers include national, integrated, and other oil and gas companies. McDermott International, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.