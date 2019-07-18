Reviewing Sabre Corporation (SABR)’s and Its Peers results

As Information Technology Services company, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is competing with its peers based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sabre Corporation has 98.66% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 56.32% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Sabre Corporation has 0.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Sabre Corporation and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.80% 5.30% Industry Average 10.54% 48.70% 10.57%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Sabre Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation N/A 22 19.92 Industry Average 313.33M 2.97B 39.36

Sabre Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Sabre Corporation is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Sabre Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.50 1.54 2.50 2.65

With consensus target price of $26, Sabre Corporation has a potential upside of 12.65%. The potential upside of the peers is 59.74%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Sabre Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sabre Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabre Corporation -4.18% -8.78% -14.16% -22.02% -15.51% -7.86% Industry Average 2.51% 13.75% 21.07% 25.99% 32.53% 44.35%

For the past year Sabre Corporation had bearish trend while Sabre Corporation’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sabre Corporation are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Sabre Corporation’s peers have 2.11 and 2.09 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sabre Corporation’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sabre Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Sabre Corporation has a beta of 0.76 and its 24.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sabre Corporation’s peers have beta of 1.18 which is 17.68% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sabre Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sabre Corporation’s rivals beat Sabre Corporation on 7 of the 6 factors.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.