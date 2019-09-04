Reviewing Sabre Corporation (SABR)’s and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation in Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre Corporation 22 1.62 N/A 1.00 23.49 Gartner Inc. 151 3.00 N/A 1.72 81.24

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Sabre Corporation and Gartner Inc. Gartner Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sabre Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sabre Corporation is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Gartner Inc., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) and Gartner Inc. (NYSE:IT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre Corporation 0.00% 32.8% 5.3% Gartner Inc. 0.00% 18.2% 2.6%

Risk & Volatility

Sabre Corporation is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.76 beta. Gartner Inc.’s 1.26 beta is the reason why it is 26.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Sabre Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Gartner Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and has 0.7 Quick Ratio. Sabre Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gartner Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Sabre Corporation and Gartner Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Gartner Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Sabre Corporation has an average price target of $26, and a 11.44% upside potential. On the other hand, Gartner Inc.’s potential upside is 12.24% and its consensus price target is $151.5. The results provided earlier shows that Gartner Inc. appears more favorable than Sabre Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Sabre Corporation and Gartner Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 98.66% and 0%. Sabre Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 2.7% are Gartner Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabre Corporation -0.59% 2.93% 12.54% 1.82% -9.47% 8.64% Gartner Inc. -17.55% -14.86% -10.96% 4.05% 3.37% 8.99%

For the past year Sabre Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Gartner Inc.

Summary

Gartner Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Sabre Corporation.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service and hosted delivery models to airlines, hoteliers, and other travel suppliers. This segment offers SabreSonic Customer Sales & Service, a reservation system that provides capabilities around managing sales and customer service across an airlineÂ’s diverse touch points; Sabre AirVision Marketing & Planning, a set of airline commercial planning solutions; and Sabre AirCentre Enterprise Operations, a set of solutions for planning and management of airline, airport, and customer operations. The Airline and Hospitality Solutions segment also provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SynXis, a central reservation system; SynXis Property Manager Solution for property management; and marketing, professional, and revenue management services. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

Gartner, Inc., an information technology research and advisory company, provides independent research and analysis on the information technology (IT), supply chain, and digital marketing initiatives. It operates through three segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment offers objective insight on critical and timely technology and supply chain initiatives for CIOs, other IT professionals, supply chain leaders, marketing and other business professionals, technology and professional services companies, and the institutional investment community through reports, briefings, and proprietary tools, as well as access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs. It also provides analysis on various aspects of technology, including hardware, software and systems, services, IT management, market data and forecasts, and vertical-industry issues. This segment delivers its research and insight primarily through a subscription-based digital media service. The Consulting segment offers consulting, measurement engagements, and strategic advisory services, as well as proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance. This segment provides solutions to CIOs, IT executives, and other professionals; targeted consulting services to professionals in specific industries; and actionable solutions for IT cost optimization, technology modernization, and IT sourcing optimization initiatives. The Events segment provides IT, supply chain, marketing, and other business professionals the opportunity to attend various symposiums, conferences, and exhibitions to learn, contribute, and network with their peers on technologies and industries. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Gartner, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.