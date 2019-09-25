Reviewing Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (SBRA)’s and Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)’s results

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) and Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the REIT – Healthcare Facilities. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 20 7.29 N/A 0.74 28.04 Welltower Inc. 82 7.21 N/A 0.94 88.80

In table 1 we can see Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Welltower Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Welltower Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. The business that Presently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is currently more affordable than Welltower Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Welltower Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.9% Welltower Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2%

Risk & Volatility

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is 10.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.9 beta. Welltower Inc.’s 0.29 beta is the reason why it is 71.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. and Welltower Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. 1 0 1 2.50 Welltower Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. has a -2.05% downside potential and a consensus price target of $22. Welltower Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $86.25 average price target and a -3.27% potential downside. Based on the data given earlier, Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. is looking more favorable than Welltower Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 94.5% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. shares and 89.9% of Welltower Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Welltower Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. -0.77% 5.09% 5.68% 0.88% -1.62% 25.24% Welltower Inc. 0.04% 1.69% 11.02% 8.51% 34.72% 19.75%

For the past year Sabra Health Care REIT Inc. was more bullish than Welltower Inc.

Summary

Welltower Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors Sabra Health Care REIT Inc.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and invests in real estate properties for the healthcare industry. Its property portfolio consists of 86 properties comprising 67 skilled nursing facilities; 10 combined skilled nursing, assisted living, and independent living facilities; 5 assisted living facilities; 2 mental health facilities; 1 independent living facility; and 1 continuing care retirement community. The company leases its properties to subsidiaries of Sun Healthcare Group, Inc. As of December 31, 2010, its properties had a total of 9,603 licensed beds or units across 19 states. The company is based in Irvine, California.

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:HCN), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience. Welltower?, a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), owns interests in properties concentrated in major, high-growth markets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, consisting of seniors housing and post-acute communities and outpatient medical properties. More information is available at www.welltower.com.