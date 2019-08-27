Reviewing Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)’s and Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK)’s results

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NRK), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Diversified Investments. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust 47 11.08 N/A 3.63 12.78 Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 13 14.77 N/A 0.64 20.84

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sabine Royalty Trust and Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Sabine Royalty Trust. Company that presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Sabine Royalty Trust is presently more affordable than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Sabine Royalty Trust and Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 0.00% 932.7% 609.5% Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Sabine Royalty Trust and Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors at 9.5% and 20.38% respectively. 1% are Sabine Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabine Royalty Trust 0.41% -4.37% -4.36% 10.99% 1.73% 24.3% Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 1.06% 2.29% 3.88% 10.74% 10.29% 15.02%

For the past year Sabine Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.