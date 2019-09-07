Reviewing Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)’s and Its Peers results

We are contrasting Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Diversified Investments companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sabine Royalty Trust has 9.5% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 31.24% institutional ownership for its rivals. 1% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.33% of all Diversified Investments companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Sabine Royalty Trust and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 0.00% 932.70% 609.50% Industry Average 88.10% 148.04% 126.35%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Sabine Royalty Trust and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust N/A 46 12.78 Industry Average 291.40M 330.75M 14.69

Sabine Royalty Trust has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Sabine Royalty Trust and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabine Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.00 1.33 2.92

As a group, Diversified Investments companies have a potential upside of 76.63%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Sabine Royalty Trust and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabine Royalty Trust 0.41% -4.37% -4.36% 10.99% 1.73% 24.3% Industry Average 1.16% 2.69% 4.68% 10.09% 7.81% 19.55%

For the past year Sabine Royalty Trust was more bullish than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Sabine Royalty Trust is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.51. Competitively, Sabine Royalty Trust’s rivals’ beta is 0.75 which is 25.45% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Sabine Royalty Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust’s rivals beat Sabine Royalty Trust on 6 of the 6 factors.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.