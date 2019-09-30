Reviewing Sabine Royalty Trust (SBR)’s and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN)’s results

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSE:GGN), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Diversified Investments. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabine Royalty Trust 43 0.00 13.93M 3.63 12.78 GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Demonstrates Sabine Royalty Trust and GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabine Royalty Trust 32,170,900.69% 932.7% 609.5% GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 9.5% of Sabine Royalty Trust shares and 9.45% of GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust shares. Sabine Royalty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sabine Royalty Trust 0.41% -4.37% -4.36% 10.99% 1.73% 24.3% GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust -2.16% -1.52% 4.14% 7.09% -10.65% 22.43%

For the past year Sabine Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger growth than GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust.

Summary

Sabine Royalty Trust beats on 8 of the 8 factors GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust.

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities. It also invests in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the exploration, production, or distribution of natural resources, such as gas and oil, paper, food and agriculture, forestry products, metals, and minerals as well as related transportation companies and equipment manufacturers. The fund makes its investments using call options. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the CBOE S&P 500 Buy/Write Index, Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index, Energy Select Sector Index, and Barclays Government/Credit Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by Gabelli. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust was formed on January 4, 2005 and is domiciled in United States.