Reviewing Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP)’s and Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)’s results

As REIT – Hotel/Motel businesses, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) and Four Corners Property Trust Inc. (NYSE:FCPT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 81 2.86 N/A 5.17 14.51 Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 28 12.46 N/A 1.28 21.13

In table 1 we can see Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Four Corners Property Trust Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Four Corners Property Trust Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0.00% 65% 8.2% Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0.00% 12.8% 6.6%

Volatility and Risk

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has a 1.17 beta, while its volatility is 17.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Four Corners Property Trust Inc. has a 0.52 beta and it is 48.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Four Corners Property Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. has a -0.83% downside potential and an average price target of $79.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and Four Corners Property Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 94.4% respectively. 2.1% are Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Four Corners Property Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. -1.5% -6.32% -6.65% -5.93% -9.23% 12.46% Four Corners Property Trust Inc. -0.99% -0.48% -4.81% -3.2% 7.85% 2.82%

For the past year Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. was more bullish than Four Corners Property Trust Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. beats Four Corners Property Trust Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms. It also owns and operates the Inn hotel with approximately 303 rooms at Opryland. The companyÂ’s Opry and Attractions segment owns and operates Nashville-based tourist attractions, including the Grand Ole Opry, a live country music show; the Ryman Auditorium, a venue with approximately 2,300 seats for concerts and musical productions; the General Jackson Showboat, a 300-foot, four-deck paddle wheel showboat on the Cumberland river; the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, a clubhouse, which provides meeting space for approximately 500 guests; and the Wildhorse Saloon, a country music performance venue. This segment also operates WSM-AM, a radio broadcasting station. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of United States. It engages in ownership, acquisition, and leasing of restaurant properties. The firm owns, acquires and leases restaurant and other retail properties on a triple-net basis. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. is based in Mill Valley, California.