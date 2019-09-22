Reviewing Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (RHP)’s and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR)’s results

As REIT – Hotel/Motel companies, Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. (NYSE:RHP) and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 81 2.96 N/A 5.17 14.51 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 10 2.10 N/A 0.33 32.99

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 0.00% 65% 8.2% Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.17 beta indicates that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. is 17.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. on the other hand, has 2.63 beta which makes it 163.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. 1 1 0 2.50 Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.99% for Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. with average price target of $78.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. and Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.4% and 55.4% respectively. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.4% of Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. -1.5% -6.32% -6.65% -5.93% -9.23% 12.46% Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. 0.36% 23.82% 14.32% 34.06% 5.2% 59.94%

For the past year Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. was less bullish than Condor Hospitality Trust Inc.

Summary

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc. beats Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. on 8 of the 10 factors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. owns and operates hotels in the United States. Its Hospitality segment operates a network of meetings-focused resorts, including the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee; the Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Kissimmee, Florida; the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas; and the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in Prince GeorgeÂ’s County, Maryland. As of February 15, 2013, this segmentÂ’s network of resorts had 7,797 rooms. It also owns and operates the Inn hotel with approximately 303 rooms at Opryland. The companyÂ’s Opry and Attractions segment owns and operates Nashville-based tourist attractions, including the Grand Ole Opry, a live country music show; the Ryman Auditorium, a venue with approximately 2,300 seats for concerts and musical productions; the General Jackson Showboat, a 300-foot, four-deck paddle wheel showboat on the Cumberland river; the Gaylord Springs Golf Links, a clubhouse, which provides meeting space for approximately 500 guests; and the Wildhorse Saloon, a country music performance venue. This segment also operates WSM-AM, a radio broadcasting station. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. is an equity real estate investment trust. The firm invests in the real estate markets of the United States. It primarily invests in limited-service hotels. The firm specializes in the select-service segment of the lodging industry. It was formerly known as Supertel Hospitality, Inc. Condor Hospitality Trust Inc. was launched on August 23, 1994 and is based in Norfolk, Nebraska.