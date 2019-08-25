Reviewing Ryder System Inc. (R)’s and GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)’s results

Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) and GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) are two firms in the Rental & Leasing Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System Inc. 58 0.28 N/A 5.58 9.54 GATX Corporation 76 1.86 N/A 5.06 15.19

Demonstrates Ryder System Inc. and GATX Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. GATX Corporation is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Ryder System Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Ryder System Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of GATX Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) and GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System Inc. 0.00% 10.5% 2.2% GATX Corporation 0.00% 11.7% 2.7%

Risk & Volatility

Ryder System Inc.’s current beta is 1.82 and it happens to be 82.00% more volatile than S&P 500. GATX Corporation’s 51.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.51 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Ryder System Inc. and GATX Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.3% and 0%. Ryder System Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1%. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.6% of GATX Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryder System Inc. -11.37% -7.42% -12.04% -7.33% -30.71% 10.61% GATX Corporation -1.25% -2.67% -0.17% -0.3% -5.57% 8.54%

For the past year Ryder System Inc. has stronger performance than GATX Corporation

Summary

GATX Corporation beats on 7 of the 10 factors Ryder System Inc.

Ryder System, Inc. provides transportation and supply chain management solutions to small businesses and large enterprises worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions, Dedicated Transportation Solutions, and Supply Chain Solutions. It offers fleet management solutions, including vehicles, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; contract maintenance services; and contract-related maintenance services for trucks, tractors, and trailers. The company also provides diesel fuel accessing services; offers fuel services, such as fuel planning, fuel tax reporting, centralized billing, fuel cards, and fuel monitoring services; and sells its used vehicles through its 59 retail sales centers and Usedtrucks.Ryder.com Website. In addition, it offers dedicated services comprising equipment, maintenance, and administrative services of a full service lease with drivers, as well as routing and scheduling, fleet sizing, safety, regulatory compliance, risk management, technology and communication systems support, and other technical support services. Further, the company provides distribution management services, such as managing the flow of goods from the receiving to the shipping function; coordinating warehousing and transportation for inbound and outbound material flows; handling import and export for international shipments; coordinating just-in-time replenishment of component parts to manufacturing and final assembly; and providing shipments to customer distribution centers or end customer delivery points, as well as other value added services. Additionally, it offers transport management services, such as shipment optimization, load scheduling, and delivery confirmation services through a series of technological and Web-based solutions; and knowledge-based professional services. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, American Steamship Company (ASC), and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotive. This segment also offers services, including interior cleaning of railcars, routine maintenance and repairs to car body and safety appliances, regulatory compliance work, wheelset replacements, exterior blast and painting, and car stenciling. The Rail International segment leases railcars, as well as offers repair, regulatory compliance, and modernization work for railcars. The ASC segment operates a fleet of vessels that provide waterborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, such as iron ore, coal, limestone aggregates, and metallurgical limestone for the steel makers, automobile manufacturing, electricity generation, and non-residential construction markets. The Portfolio Management segment is involved in leasing, marine, and asset remarketing operations, as well as manages portfolios of assets for third parties. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 148,941 railcars; 660 locomotives; 17 vessels; and 18,500 boxcars. GATX Corporation was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.