Reviewing Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)’s and Its Competitors results

As Regional Airlines company, Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

48.1% of Ryanair Holdings plc’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.15% of all Regional Airlines’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of Ryanair Holdings plc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.71% of all Regional Airlines companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Ryanair Holdings plc and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair Holdings plc 0.00% 26.70% 10.60% Industry Average 2.14% 15.82% 5.01%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Ryanair Holdings plc and its competitors’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair Holdings plc N/A 69 14.70 Industry Average 155.08M 7.24B 44.62

Ryanair Holdings plc has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 2.86 2.58

Ryanair Holdings plc currently has a consensus price target of $80, suggesting a potential upside of 40.67%. The potential upside of the rivals is 24.07%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ryanair Holdings plc and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryanair Holdings plc -4.25% -4.8% -20.3% -11.36% -41.67% -12.91% Industry Average 2.28% 8.66% 18.43% 23.50% 35.49% 29.68%

For the past year Ryanair Holdings plc has -12.91% weaker performance while Ryanair Holdings plc’s competitors have 29.68% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ryanair Holdings plc are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Ryanair Holdings plc’s rivals have 0.69 and 0.65 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ryanair Holdings plc has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ryanair Holdings plc’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.74 shows that Ryanair Holdings plc is 26.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Ryanair Holdings plc’s rivals have beta of 1.17 which is 16.60% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Ryanair Holdings plc does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Ryanair Holdings plc’s competitors beat Ryanair Holdings plc on 6 of the 6 factors.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. In addition, the company sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities, as well as gift vouchers through its Website. It operates a fleet of 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 33 leased aircraft; and offers approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports primarily in Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.