Reviewing Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)’s and Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH)’s results

This is a contrast between Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) and Avianca Holdings S.A. (NYSE:AVH) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Regional Airlines and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryanair Holdings plc 69 0.00 N/A 4.23 14.70 Avianca Holdings S.A. 4 0.07 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Ryanair Holdings plc and Avianca Holdings S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Ryanair Holdings plc and Avianca Holdings S.A.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryanair Holdings plc 0.00% 26.7% 10.6% Avianca Holdings S.A. 0.00% -8.6% -1.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.74 beta means Ryanair Holdings plc’s volatility is 26.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Avianca Holdings S.A.’s 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ryanair Holdings plc. Its rival Avianca Holdings S.A.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Ryanair Holdings plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Avianca Holdings S.A.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Ryanair Holdings plc and Avianca Holdings S.A. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryanair Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00 Avianca Holdings S.A. 0 1 0 2.00

$80 is Ryanair Holdings plc’s average price target while its potential upside is 37.60%. Competitively Avianca Holdings S.A. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 83.17%. Based on the data given earlier, Avianca Holdings S.A. is looking more favorable than Ryanair Holdings plc, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ryanair Holdings plc and Avianca Holdings S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 48.1% and 20.2% respectively. Ryanair Holdings plc’s share held by insiders are 9.1%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ryanair Holdings plc -4.25% -4.8% -20.3% -11.36% -41.67% -12.91% Avianca Holdings S.A. -1.48% 6.4% 3.64% -11.92% -39.27% -1.72%

For the past year Avianca Holdings S.A. has weaker performance than Ryanair Holdings plc

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Ryanair Holdings plc beats Avianca Holdings S.A.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. In addition, the company sells bus and rail tickets onboard its aircraft and through its Website; and markets car parking, attractions, and activities, as well as gift vouchers through its Website. It operates a fleet of 350 Boeing 737-800 aircraft and 33 leased aircraft; and offers approximately 2,000 scheduled short-haul flights per day serving approximately 200 airports primarily in Europe. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Swords, Ireland.

Avianca Holdings S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Central America, the Caribbean, Colombia, South America, and internationally. It offers passenger and cargo air transportation services; and aircraft maintenance, crew training, and other airport services to other carriers, as well as travel-related services to its customers. The company is also involved in ground operations for thirdÂ–party airlines in airport hubs, and aircraft leasing activities; and operates LifeMiles, a frequent flyer program. As of December 31, 2016, it operated a fleet of 181 aircraft, including 139 jet passenger aircrafts, 30 turboprop passenger aircrafts, and 12 cargo aircrafts. The company was formerly known as AviancaTaca Holding S.A. and changed its name to Avianca Holdings S.A. in March 2013. The company was founded in 1919 and is based in Panama City, Panama. Avianca Holdings S.A. is a subsidiary of Synergy Aerospace Corp.