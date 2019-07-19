Reviewing Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)’s and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s results

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been rivals in the Restaurants for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 24 1.55 N/A 1.37 18.12 Noodles & Company 7 0.75 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Noodles & Company earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7% Noodles & Company 0.00% -22.1% -5.1%

Volatility and Risk

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. has a beta of 0.53 and its 47.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Noodles & Company has a 0.03 beta which is 97.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, Noodles & Company which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Noodles & Company is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Noodles & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Noodles & Company 0 2 3 2.60

The upside potential is 22.75% for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. with consensus target price of $28. Noodles & Company on the other hand boasts of a $10.3 consensus target price and a 32.73% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Noodles & Company is looking more favorable than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and Noodles & Company are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 81.5% respectively. Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s share held by insiders are 7.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.3% of Noodles & Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -4.79% -1.74% 2.77% -9.97% -8.24% 9.19% Noodles & Company 11.5% 26.36% 12.1% -12.85% -11.75% 19.31%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Noodles & Company.

Summary

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. beats Noodles & Company on 6 of the 10 factors.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, sandwiches, and appetizers. As of January 3, 2017, the company operated 532 restaurants comprising 457 company-owned and 75 franchised locations, across 35 states, the District of Columbia, and one Canadian province. Noodles & Company was founded in 1995 and is based in Broomfield, Colorado.