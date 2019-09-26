Reviewing Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH)’s and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s results

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) are two firms in the Restaurants that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 23 1.33 N/A 1.37 16.26 FAT Brands Inc. 4 2.83 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and FAT Brands Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) and FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0.00% 45.9% 14.7% FAT Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. are 0.3 and 0.2. Competitively, FAT Brands Inc. has 0.4 and 0.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. FAT Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. and FAT Brands Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 FAT Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s upside potential is 24.01% at a $25 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. shares and 2.2% of FAT Brands Inc. shares. 7.1% are Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 83.4% of FAT Brands Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. -0.45% -1.11% -14.87% -5.95% -23.47% -2.02% FAT Brands Inc. -4.56% -7.56% -22.65% -25.28% -39.05% -17.65%

For the past year Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. was less bearish than FAT Brands Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. beats FAT Brands Inc.

RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele. The company operates restaurants under the RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House trade name. As of December 25, 2016, the company had 150 RuthÂ’s Chris Steak House restaurants, including 68 company-owned restaurants; 1 restaurant operating under a management agreement; and 81 franchisee-owned restaurants comprising 20 international franchisee-owned restaurants in Aruba, Canada, China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Mexico, Panama, Singapore, Taiwan, and the United Arab Emirates. RuthÂ’s Hospitality Group, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida.

FAT Brands Inc., a franchising company, acquires, markets, and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of November 29, 2017, it owned 5 restaurant brands, such as Fatburger, Buffalo??s Cafe, Buffalo??s Express, Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses that had approximately 300 locations open and 300 under development in 32 countries. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Beverly Hills, California. FAT Brands Inc. is a subsidiary of Fog Cutter Capital Group Inc.