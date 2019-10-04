Reviewing Rush Enterprises Inc. (RUSHA)’s and CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)’s results

Both Rush Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) and CarGurus Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) are each other’s competitor in the Auto Dealerships industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises Inc. 38 -25.76 31.89M 4.31 8.73 CarGurus Inc. 32 1.45 68.36M 0.65 56.99

Demonstrates Rush Enterprises Inc. and CarGurus Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation. CarGurus Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Rush Enterprises Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Rush Enterprises Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Rush Enterprises Inc. and CarGurus Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises Inc. 83,591,087.81% 12.9% 4.3% CarGurus Inc. 210,727,496.92% 40.5% 28.3%

Liquidity

Rush Enterprises Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 0.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CarGurus Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. CarGurus Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Rush Enterprises Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 100% of Rush Enterprises Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93.2% of CarGurus Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Rush Enterprises Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 8.1% of CarGurus Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rush Enterprises Inc. 1.95% 2.87% -8.92% -1.44% -14.02% 9.22% CarGurus Inc. 1.69% 3.47% -6.78% -10.54% -9.3% 10.5%

For the past year Rush Enterprises Inc. was less bullish than CarGurus Inc.

Summary

CarGurus Inc. beats on 10 of the 13 factors Rush Enterprises Inc.

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers installation of equipment, equipment repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair; sells tires for use on commercial vehicles; and provides new vehicle pre-delivery inspections, truck modifications, and natural gas fuel system installations, as well as body, chassis upfit, and component installation. It serves owner operators, regional and national truck fleets, corporations, and local governments. The company operates a network of centers located in the States of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.