Reviewing RumbleON Inc. (RMBL)’s and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s results

RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON Inc. 5 0.23 N/A -1.77 0.00 Yunji Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147% -44.9% Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

RumbleON Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yunji Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Yunji Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Ratings

RumbleON Inc. and Yunji Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Yunji Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The consensus target price of RumbleON Inc. is $10, with potential upside of 173.22%. Competitively the consensus target price of Yunji Inc. is $14.4, which is potential 44.00% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, RumbleON Inc. is looking more favorable than Yunji Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

RumbleON Inc. and Yunji Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.4% and 10.9%. Insiders held 18.4% of RumbleON Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2% Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24%

For the past year RumbleON Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Yunji Inc.

Summary

Yunji Inc. beats RumbleON Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.