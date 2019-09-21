Reviewing RumbleON Inc. (RMBL)’s and Its Competitors results

We are comparing RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) and its peers on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.4% of RumbleON Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand RumbleON Inc. has 18.4% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have RumbleON Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON Inc. 0.00% -147.00% -44.90% Industry Average 6.36% 31.45% 9.07%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares RumbleON Inc. and its competitors’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON Inc. N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 354.16M 5.57B 34.74

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for RumbleON Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.93 2.50

The peers have a potential upside of 70.35%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of RumbleON Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2% Industry Average 3.75% 6.75% 15.41% 19.94% 24.02% 28.75%

For the past year RumbleON Inc. has -13.20% weaker performance while RumbleON Inc.’s competitors have 28.75% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RumbleON Inc. are 1 and 0.3. Competitively, RumbleON Inc.’s peers have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. RumbleON Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RumbleON Inc.

Dividends

RumbleON Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

RumbleON Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 factors compared to the company itself.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.