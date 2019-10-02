Reviewing RumbleON Inc. (RMBL)’s and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, RumbleON Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) and Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RumbleON Inc. 3 -0.07 12.50M -1.77 0.00 Five Below Inc. 123 1.98 54.40M 2.73 43.07

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RumbleON Inc. 385,873,927.27% -147% -44.9% Five Below Inc. 44,256,426.94% 26.9% 14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of RumbleON Inc. are 1 and 0.3. Competitively, Five Below Inc. has 1.9 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Below Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than RumbleON Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for RumbleON Inc. and Five Below Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score RumbleON Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Five Below Inc. 0 1 4 2.80

RumbleON Inc. has a 163.16% upside potential and a consensus price target of $7. Competitively the average price target of Five Below Inc. is $136.5, which is potential 10.01% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that RumbleON Inc. seems more appealing than Five Below Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 23.4% of RumbleON Inc. shares and 99.1% of Five Below Inc. shares. RumbleON Inc.’s share held by insiders are 18.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.1% of Five Below Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) RumbleON Inc. 10.14% 5.66% -4.5% -25.04% -21.91% -13.2% Five Below Inc. -3.93% -6.38% -17.46% -3.39% 21.12% 14.8%

For the past year RumbleON Inc. has -13.2% weaker performance while Five Below Inc. has 14.8% stronger performance.

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Five Below Inc. beats RumbleON Inc.

RumbleON, Inc., a development stage company, provides an e-commerce platform that facilitates consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade, and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. The company was formerly known as Smart Server, Inc. and changed its name to RumbleON, Inc. in February 2017. RumbleON, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as beauty products comprising nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, pillows, candles, incense, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customerÂ’s room and locker. The company also provides sport balls; team sports merchandise and fitness accessories, such as hand weights, jump ropes, and gym balls; games, including name brand board games, puzzles, toys, and plush items; and pool, beach and outdoor toys, games, and accessories. In addition, it offers accessories, such as cases, chargers, headphones, and other related items for PCs, cell phones, and tablet computers; books, video games, and DVDs; craft activity kits; arts and crafts supplies that consist of crayons, markers, and stickers; and trend-right items for school comprising backpacks, fashion notebooks and journals, novelty pens and pencils, and everyday name brand items. Further, the company provides party goods, gag gifts, decorations, and greeting cards, as well as every day and special occasion merchandise products; assortment of classic and novelty candy bars, movie-size box candy, and gum and snack food; chilled drinks through coolers; and seasonally-specific items used to celebrate and decorate for events, such as Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and St. PatrickÂ’s Day. It primarily serves teen and pre-teen customers. As of May 5, 2017, it operated 555 stores in 32 states. The company was formerly known as Cheap Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Five Below, Inc. in August 2002. Five Below, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.