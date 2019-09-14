Reviewing Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)’s and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s results

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Yunji Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Yunji Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yunji Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Yunji Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Yunji Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Yunji Inc.’s potential upside is 88.73% and its consensus price target is $14.4.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Yunji Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14% Yunji Inc. 0.37% -4.29% 0% 0% 0% -24.24%

For the past year Yunji Inc. has weaker performance than Ruhnn Holding Limited

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Yunji Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.