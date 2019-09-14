Reviewing Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)’s and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s results

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ), both competing one another are Specialty Retail Other companies. We will compare their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Yunji Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Yunji Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Yunji Inc. are 1.3 and 1 respectively. Yunji Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Analyst Ratings
Ruhnn Holding Limited and Yunji Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Yunji Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Yunji Inc.’s potential upside is 88.73% and its consensus price target is $14.4.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 10.9% of Yunji Inc. are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-2.44%
|2.86%
|-49.01%
|0%
|0%
|-54.14%
|Yunji Inc.
|0.37%
|-4.29%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-24.24%
For the past year Yunji Inc. has weaker performance than Ruhnn Holding Limited
Summary
On 5 of the 5 factors Yunji Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited.
