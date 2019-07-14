Reviewing Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)’s and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI)’s results

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. (NYSE:VSI), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.19 0.00 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 5 0.09 N/A 0.52 9.16

Table 1 demonstrates Ruhnn Holding Limited and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Ruhnn Holding Limited and Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0.00% 1.9% 0.7%

Liquidity

Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Vitamin Shoppe Inc. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Vitamin Shoppe Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Vitamin Shoppe Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Vitamin Shoppe Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has a consensus price target of $7, with potential upside of 65.48%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.8% of Vitamin Shoppe Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -15.44% -31.43% 0% 0% 0% -35.8% Vitamin Shoppe Inc. -12.93% -24.37% -15.25% -29.08% -3.43% 0.84%

For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited has -35.8% weaker performance while Vitamin Shoppe Inc. has 0.84% stronger performance.

Summary

Vitamin Shoppe Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited on 9 of the 9 factors.

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of nutritional products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Direct, and Manufacturing. The company provides custom manufacturing and private labeling services for VMS products, as well as develops and markets own branded products. It offers vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products of approximately 900 brands, such as own brands comprising Vitamin Shoppe, BodyTech, True Athlete, Mytrition, plnt, ProBioCare, Next Step, and Betancourt Nutrition; and national brands, including Optimum Nutrition, Cellucor, Garden of Life, Quest Nutrition, Solaray, Solgar, and NatureÂ’s Way. The company sells its products through Vitamin Shoppe and Super Supplements retail stores; and catalogs, as well as through its vitaminshoppe.com Website. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 775 company-operated retail stores; and 7 franchise stores in Panama, 5 franchise stores in Guatemala, 3 franchise stores in Costa Rica, and 2 franchise stores in Paraguay. The company was formerly known as VS Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. in November 2009. Vitamin Shoppe, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.