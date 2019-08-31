Reviewing Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)’s and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA)’s results

As Specialty Retail Other businesses, Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 TravelCenters of America LLC 19 0.02 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Ruhnn Holding Limited and TravelCenters of America LLC.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% TravelCenters of America LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Ruhnn Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, TravelCenters of America LLC’s Current Ratio is 0.9 and has 0.4 Quick Ratio. TravelCenters of America LLC’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Ruhnn Holding Limited and TravelCenters of America LLC are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 36.2% respectively. Comparatively, 3.7% are TravelCenters of America LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14% TravelCenters of America LLC -3.9% -5.48% -12.88% -33.78% -24.18% -8.24%

For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than TravelCenters of America LLC.

Summary

TravelCenters of America LLC beats Ruhnn Holding Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates and franchises travel center, and standalone convenience store and restaurant locations in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Travel Centers and Convenience Stores. The company offers diesel fuel and gasoline, and diesel exhaust fluid; and operates full service restaurants and quick service restaurants (QSRs). It also operates truck repair and maintenance facilities that offer oil change, wheel alignment, tire repair, and diesel filter cleaning, as well as air conditioning, brakes, and electrical systems diagnostics and repair services. In addition, the company provides RoadSquad, a roadside truck service; RoadSquad Connect, a centralized call center; RoadSquad OnSite, a truck and trailer repair service at customer facilities; and Reserve-It!, a parking program, as well as operates travel and convenience stores that offer packaged food and snack items, beverages, non-prescription drug and beauty supplies, batteries, automobile accessories, tobacco products, and music and video products. Further, it offers information center, banking desk, Wi-Fi Internet access, laundry, private shower, exercise facility, and theater or big screen television room services to drivers. The company serves trucking fleets and drivers, independent truck drivers, highway and local motorists, and casual diners. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 255 travel centers under the TravelCenters of America, TA, Petro Stopping Centers, and Petro brands; 233 convenience stores under the Minit Mart brand; approximately 200 full service restaurants under the Iron Skillet and Country Pride brands; approximately 430 QSRs under Arby's, Burger King, Dunkin' Donuts, Pizza Hut, Popeye's Chicken & Biscuits, Starbuck's Coffee, Subway, Taco Bell, O'Deli's Subs, Godfather's Pizza, and Hunt Brothers Pizza brands; and 52 standalone restaurants under the Quaker Steak & Lube brand. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake, Ohio.