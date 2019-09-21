Reviewing Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)’s and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH)’s results

Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SBH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Specialty Retail Other. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 15 0.45 N/A 1.97 6.98

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Ruhnn Holding Limited and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Ruhnn Holding Limited and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 0.00% -102.6% 11.6%

Liquidity

Ruhnn Holding Limited has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.3. Competitively, Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 and has 0.5 Quick Ratio. Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 1 1 0 2.50

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $13.5 consensus target price and a -5.79% potential downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. shares are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14% Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. 12.9% 9.48% -13.75% -20.49% -15.91% -19.41%

For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited’s stock price has bigger decline than Sally Beauty Holdings Inc.

Summary

Sally Beauty Holdings Inc. beats Ruhnn Holding Limited on 8 of the 9 factors.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools for retail customers and salon professionals. This segment also provides products under third-party brands, such as Clairol, CHI, China Glaze, OPI, and Conair, as well as exclusive-label merchandise. As of September 30, 2016, it operated 3,763 company-operated retail stores under the Sally Beauty banner in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and Spain; and 18 franchised stores in the United Kingdom, Belgium, and certain other European countries. The Beauty Systems Group segment offers professional beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, beauty sundries, and styling tools directly to salons and salon professionals through its sales force, as well as through company-operated and franchised stores. This segment also sells products under third-party brands, such as Paul Mitchell, Wella, Sebastian, Goldwell, Joico, and Aquage. This segment had 1,174 company-operated stores under the CosmoProf banner in the United States and Canada, as well as 164 franchised stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and certain European countries. The company also distributes its products through full-service/exclusive distribution, open-line distribution, directly, and mega-salon stores. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Denton, Texas.