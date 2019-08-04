Reviewing Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)’s and Its Rivals results

We are comparing Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and its competitors on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Specialty Retail Other companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
0% of Ruhnn Holding Limited’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.82% of all Specialty Retail Other’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Ruhnn Holding Limited has 0% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 9.14% insiders ownership for its peers.
Profitability
On first table we have Ruhnn Holding Limited and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|6.36%
|31.45%
|9.07%
Earnings & Valuation
The following data compares Ruhnn Holding Limited and its peers’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|N/A
|5
|0.00
|Industry Average
|354.16M
|5.57B
|34.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Ruhnn Holding Limited and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|2.35
|3.42
|2.57
The competitors have a potential upside of 47.33%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Ruhnn Holding Limited and its competitors.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-2.44%
|2.86%
|-49.01%
|0%
|0%
|-54.14%
|Industry Average
|3.75%
|6.75%
|15.41%
|19.94%
|24.02%
|28.75%
For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited has -54.14% weaker performance while Ruhnn Holding Limited’s peers have 28.75% stronger performance.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Ruhnn Holding Limited are 0.7 and 0.3. Competitively, Ruhnn Holding Limited’s competitors have 1.66 and 1.05 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ruhnn Holding Limited’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Dividends
Ruhnn Holding Limited does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Ruhnn Holding Limited’s competitors beat Ruhnn Holding Limited.
