Reviewing Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)’s and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)’s results

Since Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ruhnn Holding Limited 5 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00 Hudson Ltd. 14 0.56 N/A 0.30 42.60

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ruhnn Holding Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Hudson Ltd. 0.00% 5.2% 1.6%

Liquidity

Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Hudson Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Hudson Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruhnn Holding Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Hudson Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Ruhnn Holding Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Hudson Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Hudson Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 61.70% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Insiders Comparatively, held 23.43% of Hudson Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Ruhnn Holding Limited -2.44% 2.86% -49.01% 0% 0% -54.14% Hudson Ltd. -2.81% -8.45% -22.69% -1.84% -21.55% -25.48%

For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited was more bearish than Hudson Ltd.

Summary

Hudson Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Ruhnn Holding Limited.