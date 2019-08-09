Reviewing Ruhnn Holding Limited (RUHN)’s and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)’s results

Since Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD) are part of the Specialty Retail Other industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|5
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
|Hudson Ltd.
|14
|0.56
|N/A
|0.30
|42.60
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ:RUHN) and Hudson Ltd. (NYSE:HUD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hudson Ltd.
|0.00%
|5.2%
|1.6%
Liquidity
Ruhnn Holding Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.3. On the competitive side is, Hudson Ltd. which has a 1.1 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. Hudson Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ruhnn Holding Limited.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for Ruhnn Holding Limited and Hudson Ltd. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hudson Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Hudson Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $19 consensus price target and a 61.70% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Insiders Comparatively, held 23.43% of Hudson Ltd. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Ruhnn Holding Limited
|-2.44%
|2.86%
|-49.01%
|0%
|0%
|-54.14%
|Hudson Ltd.
|-2.81%
|-8.45%
|-22.69%
|-1.84%
|-21.55%
|-25.48%
For the past year Ruhnn Holding Limited was more bearish than Hudson Ltd.
Summary
Hudson Ltd. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Ruhnn Holding Limited.
