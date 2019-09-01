Reviewing Rudolph Technologies Inc. (RTEC)’s and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s results

Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) and MKS Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), both competing one another are Scientific & Technical Instruments companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rudolph Technologies Inc. 24 2.79 N/A 1.17 22.95 MKS Instruments Inc. 83 2.18 N/A 5.47 15.57

Table 1 highlights Rudolph Technologies Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MKS Instruments Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Rudolph Technologies Inc. The company with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. Rudolph Technologies Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than MKS Instruments Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Rudolph Technologies Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8% MKS Instruments Inc. 0.00% 16.2% 10.8%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.99 shows that Rudolph Technologies Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than S&P 500. MKS Instruments Inc. has a 1.45 beta and it is 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Rudolph Technologies Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 8.1. Meanwhile, MKS Instruments Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Rudolph Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MKS Instruments Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Rudolph Technologies Inc. and MKS Instruments Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MKS Instruments Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a consensus price target of $30, and a 36.43% upside potential. Meanwhile, MKS Instruments Inc.’s consensus price target is $117.5, while its potential upside is 50.08%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MKS Instruments Inc. is looking more favorable than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 96.6% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. shares and 93.68% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares. About 2.9% of Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of MKS Instruments Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Rudolph Technologies Inc. -7.49% -4.67% 10.15% 25.03% -6.37% 31.51% MKS Instruments Inc. -4.93% 3.89% -3.87% 4.58% -8.76% 31.76%

For the past year Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than MKS Instruments Inc.

Summary

MKS Instruments Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

MKS Instruments, Inc. provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, control, power, deliver, monitor, and analyze critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Vacuum & Analysis and Light & Motion. The Vacuum & Analysis segment provides analytical and control solutions products, including gas analyzers, automation control products, IO modules, automation software, data analytics software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; and materials delivery solutions products comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with precise control capabilities that are optimized for a given application. It also offers power delivery, plasma, and reactive gas generation products used in semiconductor and other thin film applications, and in medical imaging equipment applications; and direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions. The Light & Motion segment offers lasers and laser-based systems, including lasers and amplifiers, fiber lasers, diode-pumped solid-state lasers, high-energy pulsed lasers, and tunable lasers, as well as accessories; optics products, such as precision optics and lens assemblies, thin-film filters and coatings, replicated mirrors, and ruled and holographic diffraction gratings, as well as subsystems and subassemblies; photonics products comprising photonics instruments and systems, and vibration and motion control products, as well as three-dimensional non-contact measurement sensors and equipment. It markets and sells its products and services through global direct sales organization, independent distributors and sales representatives, Websites, and product catalogs. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.